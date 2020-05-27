Simon Cowell admits learning more school work than his son in the middle of the coronavirus closure

%MINIFYHTML29c9af7c6c8f6914fcdaa2c09f597d5711%

Speaking of his experience helping six-year-old Eric with his studies, the judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He admits that he was & # 39; initially worried & # 39; about what learning at home would be like.

Simon CowellEric, the six-year-old son, is running him for his money during the young man's home education sessions.

The practical father is helping Eric with his studies during the coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles, but Simon, who left school at age 16 without grades, is learning more than his son.

"He was not good at school … So now, in a strange way, he has become my teacher now," he told the British newspaper The Sun. "I am learning more about geography, history, or space than I did when I was in school."

Adding that he was "concerned" about what home learning would be like, the music mogul admitted: "(Eric) has been absolutely amazing, he can still do school work.

"I said to Lauren (Silverman, partner) the other day, 'Is there any way we can keep him at this age forever?'" Simon commented. "I think by the time they're six years old it's just that real sweet spot. He's very smart, very, very funny."

"I was worried if he was going to be bored … (But) it was phenomenal."

Simon and Lauren have been dating since 2013.