Should we keep our employees remote after the pandemic? Elaine Varelas explores the benefits

Q: Moving to remote work was easier for my organization than we expected. The flexibility of working from home definitely has its benefits. Should we consider allowing our employees to continue working remotely part-time once we reopen our offices? What are some of the pros and cons to consider?

A: Both employees and companies are struggling with the concept of returning to the office or continuing to work remotely. Many studies document the increased productivity that employees have when they work from home, and a high percentage of employees agree that they would prefer to work more and travel less.

Businesses have become very creative and much more flexible in evaluating which jobs they can remotely work effectively, and some have made significant adjustments to maximize employee productivity while working remotely during this pandemic. They have provided equipment from laptops to ergonomic chairs, as well as headsets, cameras, and monitors or docking stations for the setup of the employee's remote office. Organizations are now paying for things they wouldn't have before, such as cell phone bills, Internet connection fees, and even the rate to increase the speed of the employee's connection. Additionally, receptionists, generally the face of the company in the office, have been remarkably efficient at receiving incoming calls and ensuring that forwarded calls find the right contact person.

All of these things are contributing to the fact that there will be no return to work as we know it, but decisions will be made about what percentage of the population can continue to work remotely one or more days a week.

As employers become increasingly aware of many employees' desire to work from home, they become much more resourceful in finding ways to support them. Leaders are gathering this information through surveys, questionnaires, level jump meetings, and ongoing communication about what employees' fears are, confidence in their productivity level, and the challenges they would face upon returning to the office, including child care, elder care or personal care. care based on your own health.

Employees who want to work from home must be exceptionally motivated, communicate well with their manager, and document the work they are doing on any shared calendar. One of the most obvious mistakes an employee can make is to leave their calendar empty, but it is done often enough to be a joke. Being able to communicate the types of projects employees are working on and the time it takes to work is essential. Whether it is a meeting or task is not the point; Time spent on topics, work, and topics are the primary efforts to document. Not unlike a lawyer's experience documenting every six minutes for billing, employees must recognize that looking at the projects they are involved in is not necessarily an activity that covers their butts, but rather a communication tool for their manager Know what is working smoothly, what takes longer than anticipated, and whether or not there are obstacles that can help the employee move forward so they can be more productive.

Companies and managers must make this decision with input from their employees about their personal situations, and employees can contribute to these decisions by being a great (or not-so-good) employee when working remotely.