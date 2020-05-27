Shia LaBeouf Under Fire after winning emerging screenwriter award

%MINIFYHTMLeeefe668b7cf6b9a65e03426c31412bb11%

WENN

Some of the future screenwriters were upset after the Sun Valley Film Festival awarded the High Scribe award for emerging talent to the actor from & # 39; Transformers & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Shia LaBeouf She has come under fire after receiving a screenwriting award for emerging talent.

%MINIFYHTMLeeefe668b7cf6b9a65e03426c31412bb12% %MINIFYHTMLeeefe668b7cf6b9a65e03426c31412bb12%

The 33-year-old actor angered some unknown writers after winning the Sun Valley Film Festival's High Scribe award late last month, April 2020, according to The Wrap.

While the award is apparently intended to support emerging screenwriters, the victory of an actor who has starred in multiple box office hits and was previously written by the critically acclaimed "Honey boy"it infuriated some of its fellow competitors.

"Any 'screenwriting competition' that awards its top prize to an established Hollywood screenwriter is not worth its $ 50," the screenwriter tweeted. Kyle andrews.

"Not to take anything away from the guy, he's a great artist, but for a company taking money from hard-working and unknown writers looking to get in and give their main prize to SHIA FREAKING LEBOUF is a level of insanity that I can't begin to understand." .

%MINIFYHTMLeeefe668b7cf6b9a65e03426c31412bb13%

He added, "Honestly, I'm a little furious about this. I know how these companies operate, it was a choice. They thirst for recognition because they can't get it on their own, and I hope the writers can see it."

Another screenwriter revealed that he also participated in the competition while joking about the insignificance of the award for LeBeouf.

"I lost a script writing competition with Shia LaBeouf. I hope he takes good advantage of that $ 1,000, 1-to-1 consultation with a producer," they wrote.

After winning the High Scribe award, the "Transformers"The actor will be invited to" one-on-one meetings with some of the best in the industry to discuss his work, "as well as" mentoring by an experienced professional. "

Explaining why he participated in the contest, a representative of the star said, "Shia entered the competition as an emerging writer."

"He is delighted to be part of the community and takes advantage of any opportunity to obtain information, constructive criticism and knowledge from those with more experience … and that refers to any art form," they added, the British newspaper Daily Mail reported. .