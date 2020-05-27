Shah Rukh Khan extends support to cities affected by Cyclone Amphan

Whenever there is a calamity in the country, you can trust Shah Rukh to come forward to help. When he hit the crown, he not only contributed to PM CARES and The Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, but also ceded its four-story office for quarantine facilities in Mumbai. Since then, the actors have been part of various fundraising events and have continued to spread awareness of the virus.

Leading from the front once again, Shah Rukh Khan's Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders flocked to social media to announce their support for West Bengal after the destructive Cyclone Amphan hit the state a few days ago. In the publication, they announced that a total of 5,000 trees will be planted in the city of Kolkata. This aid package also included an undisclosed amount that was donated to the CM aid fund. It also provided the four most affected areas, Calcutta, Parganas del Norte y del Sur 24 and Medinipur Oriental, with rations and essential supplies.

Here we are with SRK and his team for being leaders in times of need.

