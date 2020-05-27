Serial rapist jumps off the cliff while fleeing the police and breaks ribs

The fugitive, Dimitris Aspiotis, 47, called "the beast of Kavos,quot; after the resort in Corfu, near where the rapes occurred, was arrested and hospitalized with serious injuries. He was convicted in 2007 of assaulting three women between 1997 and 2005, and again in 2012 for the rapes of three British women during the summer of 2010, according to local news reports.