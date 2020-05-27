Serial rapist jumps off the cliff while fleeing the police and breaks ribs

THESSALONIKI, Greece – A twice-convicted serial rapist who was wanted by police on a new rape charge jumped off a cliff on the island of Corfu this weekend to escape capture, but ended up breaking several bones, the authorities.
The fugitive, Dimitris Aspiotis, 47, called "the beast of Kavos,quot; after the resort in Corfu, near where the rapes occurred, was arrested and hospitalized with serious injuries. He was convicted in 2007 of assaulting three women between 1997 and 2005, and again in 2012 for the rapes of three British women during the summer of 2010, according to local news reports.
For the 2012 convictions, he was sentenced to 52 and a half years in prison, but was released with restrictions in November 2018 under a Greek law aimed at reducing prison overcrowding.
Under the terms of his release, he had to report to the police station on the 1st and 16th of each month, a police spokesman said.
An Albanian man reported this month that his 34-year-old wife had disappeared after visiting Aspiotis' home in Lefkimmi, a city in Corfu, a police spokesman said by telephone on Wednesday.
The man told police that he had fallen asleep in the house and that when he woke up, his wife and Mr. Aspiotis had disappeared, the spokesman said.
According to a police spokesperson, the woman was found by officers on May 9, after escaping from a cabin in the woods. She said Mr. Aspiotis had lured her there, held her captive and repeatedly raped her at knife point, police said in a statement. statement.
A search for Mr. Aspiotis occurred, with more than 100 officers and dogs on the way. When police tracked him down on Saturday, police spokesman said Aspiotis ran up to him and jumped off a 260-foot cliff.
He broke several ribs and suffered fractures of the pelvis and hip, as well as other injuries, said the police spokesman, and was hospitalized in Corfu under surveillance.
Police found two phones, a loaded hunting rifle, knives, pocket knives, screwdrivers, and other weapons in their possession.
He will be formally charged in the attack on the Albanian woman after having been operated on for her injuries, The Guardian reported.
The case sheds light on Greece's troublesome judicial system. The number of reported rapes in Greece was 167 in 2019, according to police, but for years there have been concerns that rapes go unreported and that the actual number is closer to 4,500 per year, according to local news
The law under which Mr. Aspiotis was originally released faced a wide sentence in Greece, and was finally abolished in August 2019.
And it was only last year that Greece amended the penal code to recognize that sex without consent is rape.
"This is a historic victory, not only for activists who have long fought for this day, but for all women in Greece," Eirini Gaitanou, Greece activist at Amnesty International, said in June 2019.
He added that "it makes clear that physical violence is not required for the crime to be considered rape."
One of the British women, Mr. Aspiotis was convicted of raping in 2010, she broke her anonymity last year when she learned that she had been released from prison.
"I don't think it has changed," the woman, Kayleigh Morgan, he told the British media. She had presented evidence at her trial, after which, she said, the judge apologized on behalf of the Greek people and told Ms. Morgan "to go and enjoy,quot; the rest of her life.
"Such a person can never change, and now I am terrified that he will do what he did to more victims again," she said in 2019.
On Sunday, after news of her flight and capture broke, Ms. Morgan He told the British newspaper The Sun: “I warned him that he would attack again and it was shown that he was right. I hope he continues to suffer for the rest of his life. "