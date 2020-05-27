Sent from Brazil to the USA USA Praises warning and help despite travel ban

%MINIFYHTML356915ab6eeff171f6ea9855bfab974213%

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Jair Bolsonaro's administration is grateful for the US warning that it intends to deny entry to foreigners arriving on flights from Brazil and of "gifts,quot; to help tackle the COVID pandemic. -19, the leading South American diplomatic country in Washington said in an interview.

The Trump administration announced the travel ban on Sunday and will take effect on Wednesday. Brazil has the second most confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the world, only behind the US. USA

"We have been in contact with the White House on a daily basis, routinely, discussing this and other issues," Nestor Forster, Chargé d’ffires from Brazil, said in a video call from his home studio in Washington. “We are very grateful for the fact that, you know, there was some prior consultation when the President decided to go ahead with this measure. And also that the measure came with other announcements. "

The Brazilian diplomat listed 1,000 fans that the United States provided to the country's Ministry of Health, a $ 7 million donation to help combat COVID-19, and the presence of a Brazilian representative in regular meetings with scientists from the White House.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly called COVID-19 "a bit of the flu," is an outspoken admirer of President Donald Trump and has even posted videos on social media of himself seeing Trump speak at length.

The last time she met Trump was in March, at the Mar-a-Lago club. A senior Brazilian official present in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the delegation's return to Brazil, marking the first time that someone known to have the virus was very close to Trump. Several other Brazilians who attended, including Forster, later tested positive, raising questions at the time whether any of the leaders had been exposed.

Brazil, with a population of approximately 210 million people, is the Latin American country most affected by the coronavirus, with more than 24,000 deaths and almost 400,000 confirmed cases. Experts say those numbers are significantly underestimated due to insufficient evidence.

Before Brazil, Trump had already banned certain travelers from China, Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland and, to a lesser extent, Iran. It has not moved to ban travel from Russia, which has the third highest number of infections in the world.

Bolsonaro has insisted that people must resume their normal lives and that an economic catastrophe will be more deadly than the virus. And Forster contested criticism that the administration has failed to take the necessary steps to stop its spread.

"The Brazilian government, led by President Bolsonaro, has been very serious in fighting this disease on all fronts from the beginning. Since January, it has an emergency working group established in the Ministry of Health in Brazil and we have been taking all measures within our reach, "he said." Now, of course, much of the implementation of the measures rests on the shoulders of state governors. "

Bolsonaro has protested against state governors for recommending that people stay home and impose restrictions on trade. The far-right leader has likened local leaders to tyrants, encouraging his staunch supporters to protest on the streets.

Since the outbreak began, two of his health ministers have left the job. The first, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, was fired after a series of disagreements with his boss. His successor, Nelson Teich, spent less than a month in charge and resigned after refusing to promote the use of chloroquine to treat patients, as Bolsonaro wished.

Forster explained that Bolsonaro's actions were "a little different."

"We do not have a unique way to combat the pandemic," he said. “Brazil is bigger than the 48 contiguous states of the United States. It is a large country with great regional disparities. "

"You can't have a specific recipe and say, you know, close the country and forget the consequences. So the president has taken this very seriously," he added.

Forster said he wants to look beyond the pandemic, toward joint research projects between Brazil and the United States and the exchange of information "on vaccines, therapy and drugs that we know we can develop to treat this terrible disease."

And he said he is confident that the US ban on travelers from Brazil will be temporary.

"This will be phased out. It will be removed once the numbers allow it, "he said. "And we hope this is soon." ___ Savarese reported from Sao Paulo