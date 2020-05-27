Senator Gardner's Next Task (5/26/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb5f1fea3c779365c61c3c7f61308a8f111%

Senator Gardner's Next Task

Senator Cory Gardner's new reelection announcement boasts of helping to bring personal protective equipment to our state. That's great. Now a much more important task awaits him.

After President Donald Trump transferred the responsibilities of fighting this pandemic to local governors and leaders, we find ourselves using a significant amount of our state budget to support our hospitals, first responders, the unemployed, and small businesses.

But now that it becomes clear that the pandemic has disproportionately hit the "blue states," Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are resisting the upcoming congressional aid package to address this desperate need for financial support for the states.

What will Gardner do? Will you vehemently say inappropriate partisan politics? Will it remind Republicans that the "red states,quot; receive more government support, compared to taxes paid, than the "blue states,quot;? Will you threaten to withhold support for the "red states,quot; this summer if hurricanes or tornadoes take over? Please follow this closely. Rarely does he come forward to challenge Republican leadership.

Mark Zaitz Denver

Where is Hickenlooper?

I am very concerned that the press is ignoring Andrew Romanoff when he tries to win the US Senate primary race. USA About John Hickenlooper. Yes, Hickenlooper is accomplished and experienced, but is he resting on his laurels? It has not been featured in many candidate debates and meetings and greetings in recent months, which I believe was disrespectful to the other candidates and to the voters. I sent a letter to your campaign sharing my concern about your absences and whether your stance on fracking has softened. Instead of addressing my concerns, I received a letter with a donation request. Make no mistake, Gardner must be removed from office, so I will vote for the Democratic candidate. However, I hope that Gardner will not be replaced by another absent senator. Romanoff has been accessible throughout this campaign and demonstrates the character and integrity I want to see in my representative.

Deb Schukar Littleton

Don't quit too soon

One of the strange contradictions in human behavior is our tendency to stop engaging in behaviors as soon as they begin to succeed. We stop taking antibiotics as soon as we feel better, instead of finishing the full course of treatment. We abandon our diets as soon as we have lost weight. Once our injuries have improved with physical therapy, we don't do those maintenance exercises at home.

As anyone who has lost weight knows, you may be able to carefully and judiciously loosen some of your dietary restrictions and still maintain weight, but if you go back to your old habits, the pounds will come back quickly. If we want to maintain the weight, we have to accept a new normal.

This is what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic. Our behaviors of staying at home, social distancing, wearing masks, etc. They have had some success flattening the curve. And as it seems better, we want to stop doing everything we have done to get here. We want to go back to work and to restaurants and sporting events and everything we did before. We all want to get our old lives back.

But like weight loss, it doesn't work that way. If we suddenly stop doing everything we've been doing to keep the virus at bay, it will roar back. We need to carefully loosen the restrictions and monitor what works and remove anything that doesn't.

Ava Chappell, dawn

