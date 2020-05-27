See Gordon Ramsay run into a hippo and quickly scare Eff Out

Gordon Ramsay He has faced a fair amount of challenges, and is even more waiting in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, including a hippopotamus. Yes, a hippopotamus.

In the teaser clip, Ramsay is cooking with Zola Nene, and the two realize a hippopotamus that makes their presence well known, threatening their kitchen.

"Gordon, I don't want to scare you, but I just want to warn you that we have an uninvited guest today," says chef Zola.

"What do you mean?" he asks.

"If you look behind you, there's a hippo lurking," he says.