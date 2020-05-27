See Gordon Ramsay run into a hippo and quickly scare Eff Out

Gordon Ramsay He has faced a fair amount of challenges, and is even more waiting in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, including a hippopotamus. Yes, a hippopotamus.
In the teaser clip, Ramsay is cooking with Zola Nene, and the two realize a hippopotamus that makes their presence well known, threatening their kitchen.
"Gordon, I don't want to scare you, but I just want to warn you that we have an uninvited guest today," says chef Zola.
"What do you mean?" he asks.
"If you look behind you, there's a hippo lurking," he says.
Yes, they are in danger, but they have to complete a kitchen job. They do their best to move on, but the threat of a hippo interrupting, well, everything, is still on Ramsay's mind. The number of times Ramsay utters some loud expletives should give you an indication of how nervous he is about this hippopotamus.
"He's actually coming. He's not fucking around," says Ramsay of Chef Zola's gasps. This takes place in the second episode of the season.
The new season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted premieres Sunday, June 7 at 10 p.m. in National Geographic. This season Ramsay is disconnecting from South Africa, the jungles of Guyana, the Tasman Desert, Norway, southern India, Sumatara and the Louisiana swamps.
"We are exploring seven new regions this season, each with very different culinary customs and history," Ramsay said in a statement. "We have an opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us."
%MINIFYHTML9da809765f40b1f1e07653a6a88abb1b16%