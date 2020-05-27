SeaWorld Proposes Reopening Orlando Parks in July – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa6c08764d8a88e2febd4736f1058ada911%

Marc Swanson, acting CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, said Wednesday that the parks propose to open privately on July 10 and to the public on July 15. He unveiled the timeline in the virtual presentation to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

%MINIFYHTMLa6c08764d8a88e2febd4736f1058ada912% %MINIFYHTMLa6c08764d8a88e2febd4736f1058ada912%

Walt Disney World Resort executives will announce their plans when the SeaWorld presentation ends and the Up News Info is updated.

Universal Orlando presented its plans to the same task force last week to begin a gradual reopening on June 5. The Comcast-owned complex, if it has any staff, said its goal is to reopen employees for testing on June 1 and 2. From June 2-3, the park would open for guests and some pass holders, with a wide opening for the general public on 5. Safety precautions will require employees and visitors to wear masks, which the park will provide if necessary. , and that their temperatures are verified

Related story Walt Disney World Resort to Present Phased Reopening Plan on Wednesday, Follows Universal Orlando Proposed Date for June 5

All of the nation's parks were closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Walt Disney World also opened its retail and restaurant area, Disney Springs, to the public last week.

%MINIFYHTMLa6c08764d8a88e2febd4736f1058ada913%

Shanghai Disneyland reopened its doors on May 11. It was the first Disney park to close on January 25, following China's national orders to close public spaces and isolate people in their homes. The measures included temperature controls and expanded social distancing that limits the capacity of driving vehicles for individual passengers or passengers within the same group or family. A reservation system also helped stagger visitors who arrived at the park, limiting its normal capacity to 30% or around 80,000 guests. The idea is to gradually increase that as conditions allow.

Disney Parks and Experiences has six resorts worldwide, including 12 theme parks, 53 hotels, and a cruise line, which together employ more than 170,000 people and have been devastated by the pandemic. The employees of the park of EE. USA They have been suspended.

The division is the company's largest, generating nearly $ 27 billion for fiscal year 2019 that ended in June. Earlier this month, Disney estimated that it lost $ 1 billion in operating income in the March quarter alone, about half the shutdown of American parks that had only been closed for two weeks during the period.

PLUS