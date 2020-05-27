Scottsdale Mayor Releases Statement Indirectly Addressing Floyd Mayweather's Social Distance Controversy

Earlier this week, Floyd Mayweather was spotted hanging out with his team at a Scottsdale, Arizona nightclub, unmasked and practicing no social distancing, either.

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane issued a response to the footage with partygoers and the famous boxer. When the video went viral, Jim Lane dropped a statement urging residents to take social distancing guidelines seriously.

Doug Ducey, the governor of Arizona, allowed some companies to reopen a few weeks ago, however, he emphasized the importance of people following strict guidelines for social distancing. Apparently, the nightclub in question was not following them.

When TMZ contacted Lane to comment on Mayweather, the mayor said it was crucial that people follow the guidelines for social distancing, but he never mentioned Floyd Mayweather directly. Lane told TMZ that the images and footage of Old Town Scottsdale over the weekend were "disturbing,quot; and also show "a lack of common sense."

Floyd Mayweather never officially responded to the social media users who commented, however the reaction was ultimately mixed. Some people on the platform said it was no one's business whether Floyd was at the nightclub or not, while others claimed he was acting as if the rules didn't apply to him due to his celebrity status.

Still, this would not be the first time that governments have struggled to keep people away from each other. In the past few weeks, block parties allegedly involving thousands of people have taken place in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Other celebrities have chosen a different approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than Floyd Mayweather. For example, when the pandemic started, Kylie Jenner turned to her social media to urge fans to stay home and practice social distancing.



