Scott Disick and Sofia Richie separate after 3 years

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie they go their separate ways.

ME! The news can confirm that the reality star and influencer broke up after dating for just over 3 years. A source says: "Technically they are,quot; divided, "but Sofia has been in contact with Scott."

Furthermore, the source reveals that "there was no fight or anything wrong between them," Sofia simply wants to "do her thing,quot; while Scott "takes care of his health."

"Sofia believes that Scott has a lot on his plate at the moment and believes that it is better that they are separated so that he can focus on himself. She is only taking care of him and his best interest and it was mainly her decision that they separate,quot; . Sofia has spent time with her family and has taken most of her things out of Scott's house, "explains the source.

However, this is not the first time that the couple has separated and it will not be the last. The source thinks "they are very likely to reconcile,quot; in the near future.