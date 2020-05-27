Scheana Shay says she feels "vindicated,quot; after discovering that real images of housewives were edited to make her look bad

Scheana Shay feels she got the justice she deserved. After social media users started a hashtag, #JusticeForScheana, the reality star responded to Bri Dellinger's comments, the Vanderpump Rules editor, who admitted to making Shay unfavorable edits on purpose to make him look bad on screen.

The 35-year-old man said in the Not skinny but not fat podcast that definitely felt "vindicated,quot; by the revelation because she finally realized she wasn't crazy. In other words, the news validated what I was already thinking.

Shay says it was frustrating for her to watch episodes of Vanderpump Rules and she thinks to herself, "Ugh, it wasn't like that." While he wanted to say something about it, he finally decided not to because he didn't want any more backlash.

According to Shay, her boyfriend, Brock Davies, played a crucial role in keeping her under control. For example, when the news of his claim went viral, Shay had to do everything possible not to go to social networks and start ranting about how unfair everything was.

She claims that her boyfriend told her that ranting on social media was not going to do anything. All she was going to do was "get more people out," and maybe it was a better idea for her not to go to the social sharing platform.

As previously reported, Dellinger made it very clear that she went out of her way to edit the footage to make Shay look as terrible as possible. Additionally, she claims she was asked to make Schroeder and Beau Clark look better in comparison.

In an unrelated note, Shay said he was actually envious of Stassi and Beau. Reportedly, the incident with Shay led many to believe that his situation is in danger Vanderpump rules. In other words, the cast members aren't sure how they'll do it in newer episodes.

They reportedly hope to get more guidance from the network, Bravo, sooner rather than later, and firing the editor isn't going to change anything, however other sources have claimed that this is how the reality TV business works. .



