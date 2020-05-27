Sasha Pieterse from Pretty Little Liars is pregnant

Sasha Pieterse She's pregnant!

the pretty Little Liars Star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband Hudson sheaffer They are expecting their first child together. According to the couple, they will receive their baby in October!

Along with a photo of Hudson kissing her baby, Sasha wrote to fans: "We are so excited to finally share our sweet news with you all, we are going to welcome a precious little human this October!"

This exciting announcement comes on a very special day for the couple, their second wedding anniversary!

"Today marks our second wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy than the day our lives changed forever (the first time)," shared the 24-year-old. "Motherhood is officially my favorite role!"

Sasha also sent her husband a sweet message in her Instagram post, thanking her for making her a mother.

