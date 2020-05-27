Sarah Jones's parents ask DGA to remove Randall Miller after learning of his new movie – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0d674d6cb70d7d5913956e7f2749a23713%

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jones's parents are asking the DGA to kick Randall Miller out of the guild after learning that he recently directed a new movie, Higher grounds, in Serbia and Colombia last summer, this despite the special conditions of her probation after spending a year in jail for the death of her daughter, Sarah Jones.

Jones was killed by a high-speed freight train on the first and only day of shooting on the Miller-led one. Midnight traveler in Georgia in 2014.

In a statement provided to Up News Info tonight, Jones' parents, Richard and Elizabeth, said, "The legal system will decide whether Mr. Miller violated the terms of his probation when he produced and directed the feature film. Higher grounds. But in our opinion, he certainly violated the moral and ethical standards that informed his court ruling. For us, their actions were openly challenging and disrespectfully disrespectful towards the entire creative community, with the six crew members who were injured during filming. Midnight traveler, and to the memory of Sarah Jones, who died on the set of Mr. Miller as a direct result of the unsafe conditions he created voluntarily and illegally.

"To help ensure that the film industry consistently protects the lives and safety of all its members, it is imperative to hold those responsible for Sarah's death accountable."

"In light of Mr. Miller's continued insistence on lobbying and possibly overstepping the bounds of court decisions and common decency, we urge the Directors Guild to reconsider Mr. Miller's membership. The prestigious DGA has such an esteemed roster from law-abiding and security-conscious members it is increasingly difficult to imagine why they would allow Mr. Miller to claim the same position among themselves. "

The Up News Info has contacted the DGA and Miller's attorney Ed Garland again tonight specifically regarding Jones' statement and will be updated if they respond.

The terms of Miller's probation in Georgia stated that it is "Prohibited from serving as a director, first assistant director, or supervisor with security responsibilities in any film production," however, the document contained much ambiguous language. Miller's attorney, Ed Garland, told Up News Info today that the filmmaker never skipped probation: "The day the sentence was entered, the language of the sentence indicated that he could continue directing."

In addition, another Atlanta, GA law firm, Baker Donelson, also conducted a legal review of Miller's situation and provided assurances to those agents with actors in Higher grounds that "Mr. Miller is allowed to direct as long as he is not the crew member assigned to the security task on the set" and that "Mr. Miller is a member of the Directors Guild of America in good standing" with the Baker Donelson's attorney Michael M. Smith added: "Mr. Miller is on what is called" reportless parole, "which means he is free to travel and work anywhere in the world."

Earlier in March 2018, Miller's attorney appeared before Judge Anthony Harrison and argued that parole and supervisory restrictions left the director unemployed. That motion was denied at the time by Harrison.

Higher grounds It was a DGA signing film, shot for 33 days last summer in Belgrade, Serbia, in the same studio where Paramount & # 39; s Crawl it was filmed as well as the Johnny Depp movie Minamata There were also two days of filming on the outskirts of Bogotá, Colombia. Sources inform us that there were no complicated scenes involving stunts or actions in the comedy about a vegan barista, played by RadianceKate Nash, whose cafeteria is sinking, and prepares to compete in the World Barista Championship. Sources informed Up News Info today that the production took place in Serbia given the location's skilled production infrastructure, affordability, and the feasibility of doubling the number of locations in the UK where the film is set.