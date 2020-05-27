Sanya Malhotra shares her experience of working with Anurag Basu in Ludo

Sanya Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016, was looking forward to a busy 2020. The actress had three premieres earlier this year. But when they say that man proposes, God disposes. All the plans went out the window once the pandemic hit.
But Sanya has not lost hope. She is waiting for her next one, titled Ludo. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and has a cast that includes Rajkummar Rao, Fátima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan.
The project is an anthology of four stories that revolve around a set of distinguished characters. Speaking of Ludo, Sanya said: "I can't divulge much about my character in Ludo, but I can say one thing for sure. It was a wonderful experience working with Anurag Basu. He is a filmmaker who plays on instinct rather than on the written word. It was one of my most relaxed movies because I didn't have to prepare for my role. Before I started shooting, I had asked Dada if I needed to prepare. He said, "You aaja set pe, dekh lenge."
She shares that there were no workshops or rehearsals for Ludo. "He just asked me not to think too much and not get stressed. I have never had so much experience in the business until now. Here, everyone goes through so much for every role. When we started filming, I used to go on set, do whatever Dada directed And we would actually improvise a lot. It's an experience to be part of a character's development on the go. Everyone should go through this once in their lifetime. His style of working is unique. He's so involved with the characters and so laid back. "
Well, we can't wait to see what Anurag Basu has in store for us.
