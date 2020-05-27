Sanya Malhotra shares her experience of working with Anurag Basu in Ludo

Sanya Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016, was looking forward to a busy 2020. The actress had three premieres earlier this year. But when they say that man proposes, God disposes. All the plans went out the window once the pandemic hit.

%MINIFYHTML5508d1cfb76518c8931fbf19ced2639a14% %MINIFYHTML5508d1cfb76518c8931fbf19ced2639a14%

But Sanya has not lost hope. She is waiting for her next one, titled Ludo. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and has a cast that includes Rajkummar Rao, Fátima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan.



The project is an anthology of four stories that revolve around a set of distinguished characters. Speaking of Ludo, Sanya said: "I can't divulge much about my character in Ludo, but I can say one thing for sure. It was a wonderful experience working with Anurag Basu. He is a filmmaker who plays on instinct rather than on the written word. It was one of my most relaxed movies because I didn't have to prepare for my role. Before I started shooting, I had asked Dada if I needed to prepare. He said, "You aaja set pe, dekh lenge."

%MINIFYHTML5508d1cfb76518c8931fbf19ced2639a15%

She shares that there were no workshops or rehearsals for Ludo. "He just asked me not to think too much and not get stressed. I have never had so much experience in the business until now. Here, everyone goes through so much for every role. When we started filming, I used to go on set, do whatever Dada directed And we would actually improvise a lot. It's an experience to be part of a character's development on the go. Everyone should go through this once in their lifetime. His style of working is unique. He's so involved with the characters and so laid back. "

Well, we can't wait to see what Anurag Basu has in store for us.