Santa Rosa homeowner embarks on a DIY remodel during shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) – Many people look for ways to occupy their time during shelter-in-place. In a house in Santa Rosa, what started as a small painting project turned into much more.

"He was a little bored and he wanted to be productive," said attorney Robin Estes.

He had to close his family law practice during the shelter instead, so, only with his dog Bella as a companion in the house, he decided to give one of the rooms a fresh coat of paint.

"And I really liked the way it looked," he said, "so I thought, well, I could get a little more paint."

One thing led to another, and after repainting virtually the entire house, Robin really got to work.

He replaced the ceiling fan and lighting in the kitchen, sinks, and shower door in the master bathroom, and created wall-to-wall rugs using a large area rug in the sewing room.

She repainted the lampshades, the bathroom cabinet, and even the toilet paper holder. She reframed and reformulated the images in the hallway and somehow found time to create six new watercolors. Then he went out and turned the entire front lawn into a raised bed orchard.

"I certainly had no intention of it going through the entire house," Estes said. "But then, I certainly didn't know that the pandemic was going to last as it has."

It was a lot to accomplish in two months for someone with virtually no training. But Robin says staying busy saved her sanity and the demands of the projects gave her life a much-needed structure.

"It gave me a sense of control a little bit," he said. "This is something I can do, I can control this. I can't control what is happening there, but I can control this bit of my life. "

Robin says that in supplying his own labor, the entire interior renovation only cost around $ 1,500.

Still, he says he is happy to be able to reopen his legal practice this week because he has run out of things to fix or repaint.

All rooms in the house were touched, except one. It is the bedroom of her youngest son, Hunter, who after serving four years in the Marine Corps will return home on Thursday. Estes says the remodeling of the 8-week house has been rewarding in its own way, but nothing compares to having it back.

“The greatest reward of the past four years will come on Thursday. My son will come home. "