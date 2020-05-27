Santa Clarita School District to Hold Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremonies – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4c57efbd1d886fcbfda30d8566e7a6ac14% %MINIFYHTML4c57efbd1d886fcbfda30d8566e7a6ac14%

– The William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita announced Wednesday that it will hold graduations for its 2020 class, complete with a stage.

The ceremonies for each school will take place June 1-11 in Central Park, located in the 27100 block of Bouquet Canyon Rd.

The cars will enter Bouquet Canyon and then will be directed to a waiting area at the back of the park, where there will be a stage.

%MINIFYHTML4c57efbd1d886fcbfda30d8566e7a6ac15%

Graduates, who must cover their faces, will be allowed to walk the stage, hear his name, and take a photo of themselves, before returning to the car.

The district is asking attendees to adhere to the one car per family rule. However, each ceremony will be broadcast live.

"We think we have prepared something special and hope you can join us for this,quot; historic "event!" The district said in a statement.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that car shows could celebrate graduations, birthdays and other events. However, they cannot include vehicles such as bicycles, golf carts, convertibles, or motorcycles.