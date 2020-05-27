San Ramon Valley Board of Education approves administrator increases amid huge budget cuts – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML0e94a416c12332524638a08e1b90905813%

SAN RAMON (KPIX 5) – The San Ramón Valley Unified School District Board of Education voted Tuesday night to give a raise to the district superintendent and other senior administrators, even as the district seeks to cut approximately $ 8 millions.

According to school district officials, this is something they have routinely done in the past, applying the same negotiated salary increase for teachers to senior administrators. However, parents argue that this is not just another regular school year amid the budget deficit exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our district says OK, they are facing cuts for teachers, more children in the classrooms and fewer teachers on our campuses, but are we going to give our outgoing administrators a golden parachute?" Mother Nancy Datz asked. "It doesn't make any sense to me."

School board members from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District said they received approximately 300 emails from parents who shared their concerns about salary increases. But the board voted unanimously to give the superintendent and other senior administrators a 2.56 percent increase.

"When people lose their jobs, people are left without permission, children don't go to school. Is the economy going to fall and are we going to vote to get a raise tonight? Asked mother Andrea Vomund.

Board members at the Zoom meeting Tuesday night argued that administrators deserve the increases as much as teachers.

"In an equity effort, it is fair to apply the increases to all employees," said board member Rachel Hurd.

But many parents say in this case, by no means, especially when the district superintendent is now set to earn more than $ 350,000, one of the highest salaries for a superintendent in the Bay Area.

"The response I received from district administrators was:" We feel that we must pay our people to live here. "Okay, but we are not Chevron. They are public employees," said Datz.

The salary increase will be retroactive to July 1, 2019. Current Superintendent Rick Schmitt has announced his retirement for next month.