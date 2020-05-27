San Francisco's crab fishing fleet takes a big hit from pier 45's destructive fire – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The massive weekend fire that swept through a warehouse at Pier 45 in Fisherman’s Wharf devastated many of the businesses that supply seafood to San Francisco.

Some call it the greatest disaster the San Francisco fishing fleet has ever experienced.

Smoke still lingered in the area as hot spots continued to erupt Tuesday from a fire that was once furious enough to melt steel beams in twisted trash. Shed C at Pier 45 was completely destroyed in the fire.

Water 2 Table Fish Company owner Joe Conte says the San Francisco crab fishing fleet may have lost more than a million dollars in equipment.

"The tragic part of this is that the building that fell was the fishermen's storage, so all of their equipment was there," Conte said.

Thousands of crab traps, stored in the shed in the off-season, may have fueled the fire. Each trap contains hundreds of feet of polypropylene line, plastic floats, and bait boxes. Many ship captains had lifetime savings on destroyed fishing gear.

"This is probably the biggest disaster the San Francisco fishing fleet has ever seen," said Captain Sarah Bates. She owns and operates the Bounty fishing boat. None of his crab teams survived. While she is concerned with her own survival, she is equally concerned with her fellow fishermen.

"I am concerned that people nearing the end of their careers will never rebuild," said Bates.

On behalf of the Crab Boat Owners Association, Bates has created a Go Fund Me page to help devastated crab fishing families. As of Tuesday night, the page had raised more than $ 52,000 from its stated goal of one million dollars.

“The local crab is an institution in San Francisco and we just won't have it. It won't be from San Francisco this year, "he said.

A second page Go Fund Me is sponsored by Water 2 Table Fish Company. That campaign has a goal of $ 500,000 and raised more than $ 40,000 as of Tuesday night. Conte said Fisherman’s Wharf had never seen anything like this.

"I mean, it is of historical proportions. I mean it is devastating," Conte said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, investigators of the San Francisco arson fire were on the scene. They were not expected to enter the massive debris field to begin searching for a cause until the fire is determined to be completely extinguished.