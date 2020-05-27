Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares a photo for Bhai fans



Salman Khan leads a super busy life with various outbreaks and other brand commitments. But if there is a man who is always with him, it is his bodyguard Shera. The bodyguard is super famous because he has always been seen by his side and the actor has even talked about him on several occasions.

%MINIFYHTML591f920d9af476ecb236c51f2089725014% %MINIFYHTML591f920d9af476ecb236c51f2089725014%

Shera is Salman's loyal guardian and currently, while the actor is stationed on his Panvel farm with few of his friends and family, he also has Shera by his side. The staff member took his Instagram profile and shared a beautiful photo with Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid. The two are seen together on Panvel and he has captioned the image saying: ‘My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe ".

%MINIFYHTML591f920d9af476ecb236c51f2089725015%

Now that's surely a sweet message for Bhai fans.

There were reports some time ago that Salman Khan is even interested in giving Shera's son a break in Bollywood. The superstar is known to cast many actors and give them a break in the city of tinsel so this news is not a big surprise.