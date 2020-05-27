Salman Khan is satisfied with the overwhelming response to his new song.

Eid is the Salman Khan festival in theaters. Some of his most successful films have been released on this day. But due to the crash, Salman's release of Eman this year, Raghu: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been postponed indefinitely.

But no one disappoints his fans, Salman released his third single, Bhai Bhai on Eid this year. Speaking about this song, Salman previously said, "First of all, Eid Mubarak to all. May we all be blessed with the strength to face the pandemic this year. Since we couldn't release our movie about this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called "Bhai Bhai,quot; because it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to launch this as it is also the festival that brings people closer to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I do while doing it for them. "

After this song received a huge reaction from her fans, Salman turned to Twitter to thank them for their love. The actor posted, "Thanks for the reply in bhai bhai, please have the younger generation listen to this song again and again, their younger siblings, their children, etc. Thanks again, may God protect you. # BhaiBhai "

Well, it may not be a movie this year, but Salman had a treat for his fans, however, with his new song.