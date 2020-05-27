Ryan Murphy Praises Larry Kramer as "Most Important Gay Activist" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4b5b0e2b9bce470465f4b472a4bbd97013%

Ryan Murphy, the producer and director who finally got the groundbreaking play by Larry Kramer The normal heart to the screen, he remembered his late friend and collaborator today as "the greatest and most important gay activist of all time."

"His fight changed the healthcare system as we know it," Murphy wrote in a long Instagram post today. “I admired him above all others. He deserved the Medal of Freedom. "

Kramer's heartbreaking 1985 play on the early years of the AIDS crisis in New York had a long and troubled Hollywood history. The project languished in development hell for three decades, most famously with Barbra Streisand attached as director. The log jam finally broke in 2011 when Murphy came on board.

Film rights, Murphy says, "became available and I wanted them." After convincing Kramer, and reaching his $ 1 million price tag, Murphy brought the project to HBO, where the film finally aired in 2014 with a cast that included Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, and Taylor. Kitsch

"I loved working with him, his passion," writes Murphy, whose latest series, Netflix & # 39; s HollywoodThey imaginatively reinvented the history of cinema as inclusive of women, gays and people of color. "Eventually I even came to love our fights."

In his tribute to Kramer, Murphy also reveals that he and the playwright had planned to work again, this time on Broadway. "I recently bought the stage rights to do" The Normal Heart "and" The Destiny of Me "perform on Broadway," says Murphy, referring to the 1985 play and its 1992 sequel. "He was so passionate and vital that I never I figured it would happen. I thought it would outlive us all. "

Here's Murphy's full tribute:

I met Larry Kramer in 2012. The film rights to his groundbreaking play "The Normal Heart" were already available, and he wanted them. We had a wonderful first meeting, he was kind and excited about my casting ideas: Mark Ruffalo and Julia Roberts (who would continue to do the HBO movie with us). From there, we started negotiations and he said he wanted a million dollars for the rights. "Larry!" I said, "That's a lot of money for a low-budget movie!" He paused and said "it's what I'm worth." I paid for it and I'm so glad I did. Larry knew the value of his work, his life, the lives of all gay people, and his stubborn fundamental belief in equality for all made him perhaps the greatest and most important gay activist of all time. Their fight against the government, discrimination, prejudice and the big pharmaceutical companies helped save millions of lives. His fight changed the health system as we know it. I admired him above all others. He deserved the Medal of Freedom. I loved working with him, his passion. Eventually I even came to love our fights. I won a Golden Globe a year, and the first call I got the next morning was from Larry. "I'm glad you won, but I hated seeing you there," she sobbed. "Larry, you should be happy for me!" Said. "Well I'm not," he replied. "Because you should have been home working on our project." He was terrified after 30 years of developing hell that would not be done, that his history of AIDS, rage and beauty would never be widely seen by young people. But we did it. He cried when he saw the first cut. "All my friends, all my generation, left … and it's fucking unfair that it wasn't necessary," he said. Until the end, we were still plotting. I recently bought the stage rights to do "The Normal Heart" and "The Destiny of Me" performing on Broadway. He was so passionate and so vital that I never imagined what would happen. I thought it would outlive us all. Your work and your spirit will do it. In his memory, watch "The Normal Heart" on HBO today. Or better yet, send an outraged email or tweet to a negligent politician of your choice. He would have liked that.

