Ryan Murphy Instagram – Up News Info

American horror story Architect Ryan Murphy has always said that the FX horror series will always take place in the United States, compared to anywhere else in the world, or even in outer space, and in a new Instagram post he has given us a clue as to where Season 10 will take place: it looks like a beach or a bay facing the sea.

While Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk have traditionally paid tribute to U.S. horror photos like Friday the 13th, Halloween and more, the hasty generalization to make here is that season 10 will have some shades of Creature from the black lagoon or Jaws Still, it's an excellent reinvention for an anthology series that has lasted so long and stays fresh.

Hopefully there are enough lifeguards to walk around, and enough hiding places to shelter from people with guts.

On deck for season 10 is Home alone star Macaulay Culkin as well as the AHS dramatic character Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

