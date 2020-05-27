Russian Su-35 fighters insecurely intercept the Poseidon patrol of the US Navy. USA P-8A – Upnews Info

The US Naval Forces. USA Europe-Africa have confirmed that two Russian Su-35 fighter jets flew unsafe and unprofessional while intercepting a US Navy P-8A Maritime Patrol. USA And a Reconnaissance Plane over the Mediterranean Sea.

On Tuesday, the service press release said a US Navy P-8A aircraft. USA It was flying in the Eastern Mediterranean over international waters and was intercepted by two Russian Su-35s.

aircraft for a period of 65 minutes. The interception was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional because Russian pilots took a close position on each wing of the P-8A simultaneously, restricting the P-8A's ability to maneuver safely.

The unnecessary actions of Russian Su-35 pilots were inconsistent with good aviation and international flight rules, and jeopardized the flight safety of both aircraft.

While the Russian aircraft operated in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible. We expect them to operate within established international standards for

ensure safety and prevent incidents, including the 1972 Accord for the Prevention of Incidents on the High Seas and on the High Seas (INCSEA). Actions like these increase the potential for air collisions.

This incident follows two unsafe interactions in April, in the same waters. In all cases, US aircraft were operating in international airspace, consistently

with international law, with due attention to flight safety, and did not provoke this Russian activity.

Tensions between Washington and Moscow increased again amid the deployment of Russian military aircraft in Libya.

Russian military aircraft, including Mig-29 Fulcrum fighter jets and Sukhoi Su-24 Fencer fighter jets, were recently deployed to Libya to support Russian state-sponsored private military contractors (PMCs) operating on the ground there. At least "six Mig-29s and two Su-24s escorted by two Su-35s of the Russian Air Force,quot; have arrived in Libya.

Russia has employed the state-sponsored Wagner in Libya to hide its direct role and allow Moscow to plausibly deny its evil actions. The United States Command for Africa evaluates that Moscow's military actions have prolonged the Libyan conflict and exacerbated the casualties and human suffering on both sides.