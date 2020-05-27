Russell Wilson Trolls Ciara for doing whatever it takes for a Selfie

Russell Wilson he couldn't resist trolling his wife Ciara about his commitment to getting the perfect selfie.

%MINIFYHTML40979341fc982a09df2d610a3cb11ae212% %MINIFYHTML40979341fc982a09df2d610a3cb11ae212%

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old quarterback posted a video of the 34-year-old singer standing in a chair as she tried to find the best lighting for her photo.

"Look what the hell he's doing," said the Seattle Seahawks star. "She's sitting here in this hanging chair, a pretty expensive chair too, first." And she's here, pregnant and everything, trying to take a picture. "

Once she realized that her husband was watching, the "1.2 steps,quot; celebrity burst out laughing.

"What the hell are you doing?" Wilson then asked, "What are you doing to take selfies in a (chair)? What would people do just for a photo: pregnant and all that."

Ciara then told him that he was "trying to find the light,quot; and that he was "fading,quot;. The NFL star told him that "she is the light."

"You know what? Things have gone too far," Wilson joked.

Still, Ciara seemed to suggest that the extra effort was worth it.

"Whatever is needed!!" she wrote in the comment section after Wilson posted the video on Instagram.