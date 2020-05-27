Runyon Canyon Park Reopens, In-Person Shopping Allowed Wednesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML004de8beba9a84a865e2600b2cfa399411%

– At his briefing Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Runyon Canyon had reopened, saying that all retail establishments within the city of Los Angeles can reopen on Wednesday for in-person shopping, following county instructions.

"With adequate security measures and with extraordinary caution, we can now return to all stores," he said. "As I said, the reality is that from the beginning of this crisis, people were able to get clothing, beauty supplies, sporting goods, shoes, furniture during this emergency, as long as they were in stores that were pharmacies or supermarkets."

Garcetti said the closings had disproportionately impacted small businesses and locally owned stores, even when larger retailers like Target and Costco were allowed to remain open for business.

"They have suffered and many are about to not return," he said. "We know how to shop more safely, we have learned a lot about social distancing, wearing our masks and making sure to follow protocols for washing our hands, but it's time to make sure we don't punish our local stores and start fortifying, again, our main streets. "

The new order does not apply to hair salons, nail and nail salons, or eating at local restaurants, all of which remain closed. Garcetti also said that just because companies can reopen does not mean they must rush to reopen. More information on guidelines for reopening can be found online.

Garcetti also said that houses of worship would be allowed to reopen, although they should not exceed 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

The mayor also announced that the popular Runyon Canyon Park reopened Tuesday for one-way active use. He said that counters had been put up and that park employees would be available to ensure there weren't too many people on the road at one time.

"Enjoy it," said Garcetti. "It's back. It's one of the best places in Los Angeles."

The mayor said the city and county have been able to take additional steps forward because they have met a series of metrics set by the state, including stabilizing hospitalizations, flattening the percentage of people who tested positive for the new coronavirus, the increased testing capacity, robust implementation of follow-up contacts, ensuring sufficient health care personnel, having the ability to increase hospital intake if necessary and with outbreak prevention and on-site containment for skilled nursing facilities.

"The bottom line is that we have earned these steps," said Garcetti. "Never, I said, would we take steps forward a day sooner than we should, but not a day later than we should."