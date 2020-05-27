Ruby Rose talks about Batwoman's departure

Ruby pink has broken his silence on his departure from Batwoman.
While she released a statement with the original announcement of her departure from the CW series, Rose had yet to comment publicly until an Instagram post on Thursday night, featuring a fan-made video and long title.
"Thank you all for coming on this journey," he wrote. "If I mentioned everyone, it would be 1,000 labels … but thanks to the cast, the crew, the producers and the studio. It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know … I did not want to not recognize everyone involved and How great was this for television and for our community. I have been silent because that is my choice for now, but I know I adore them all. I am sure next season will also be amazing. Xxx * hang up the hood and the layer ".
No official reason for their departure has been given, but Warner Bros, The CW, and Berlanti Productions confirmed that the part will be re-released for the second season.
When we talk to Marc Guggenheim, who has been an executive producer on Arrowverse from the start, about the possibility that the time of Legends of tomorrow It could be used to explain the recast, he said it would not be necessary.
"I will say that the Batwoman team has an incredible plan, and as much as I love the Legends team, I think what they have invented is really very smart and I think Legends it would be difficult to improve it, "he said.
"I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in her original statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles. I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. and The CW teams who put so much into the show and always believed on me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I'm really grateful. "
"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her well," the network and the studios said in their own joint statement. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and the long-term future, and we, along with the show's talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member. of LGBTQ community, in the coming months. "
Batwoman It will return to The CW in January, along with the rest of the board that would normally air in the fall.
%MINIFYHTMLb8c82fc2d2b735a3c1fdfdcbca362e3216%