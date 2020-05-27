Ruby Rose talks about Batwoman's departure

Ruby pink has broken his silence on his departure from Batwoman.

While she released a statement with the original announcement of her departure from the CW series, Rose had yet to comment publicly until an Instagram post on Thursday night, featuring a fan-made video and long title.

"Thank you all for coming on this journey," he wrote. "If I mentioned everyone, it would be 1,000 labels … but thanks to the cast, the crew, the producers and the studio. It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know … I did not want to not recognize everyone involved and How great was this for television and for our community. I have been silent because that is my choice for now, but I know I adore them all. I am sure next season will also be amazing. Xxx * hang up the hood and the layer ".

No official reason for their departure has been given, but Warner Bros, The CW, and Berlanti Productions confirmed that the part will be re-released for the second season.