Ruby Rose reflects on her departure from "Batwoman" – Up News Info

It's been over a week since Ruby Rose and the producers of Batwoman They jointly announced that he will not be returning to the CW DC drama for its upcoming second season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rose first spoke of her surprising departure on social media with an Instagram post alongside a video of her character on the show, Kate Kane / Batwoman. In the post, he echoed his official departure statement from last week with a cryptic plugin.

"It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know …" he wrote today. As Up News Info reported last week, Rose was unhappy during the filming of the first season, and her demeanor made everyone on set feel miserable to the point that no one could see this happen for another season, leading to the rupture.

"I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season, "Rose said in her official statement last week." This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show both in Vancouver and in The Angels ".

Today Rose said, "I have been silent because that is my choice." As in her statement, she recognized the Batwoman the cast, crew, producers, and studio, as well as the cultural significance of her character as the first gay, male, or female lead character in a series of live-action superheroes.

Rose also thanked fans of the show and added, "I'm sure next season will also be amazing."

Entering season 2, the main character of Batwoman, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions, will relaunch.