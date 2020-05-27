Rohit Shetty getting ready to start working on Golmaal 5?

Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who have already collaborated on ten films, will meet again for Golmaal 5. A few months ago, Rohit Shetty had announced the fifth installment in the Golmaal series. The good news is that Rohit has decided to start working on Golmaal 5 as soon as it ends with the release of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film was slated for release in March, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report, writers and directors like Anees Bazmee, Raaj Shandilya and Farhad Samji are being contacted to write the comedy.

Golmaal 5 will be produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment. We are very excited about this project, aren't we?

