Rogers and Cowan / PMK begin layoffs amid coronavirus climate – Up News Info

Hollywood PR bigwig Rogers and Cowan / PMK is the latest to be hit by the economic realities of COVID-19, with Up News Info confirming that the company has laid off approximately 10% of its staff across all divisions.

President Cindi Berger said Variety, who gave the news, that "it was a fiscally responsible decision that prepared us for the future." She said the cuts occurred at the R & CPMK offices in Los Angeles, New York and London.

The agency's roster, from actors and athletes to directors and musicians, includes Joe and Anthony Russo, Brie Larson, Glenn Close, John David Washington, Jamie Foxx, Sandra Bullock, David Beckham, Britney Spears, and the Rolling Stones.

Numerous public relations firms have faced similar situations, and some of their clients have been on hiatus amid the pandemic, announcing the incoming deals. Last week, Up News Info learned that public relations firm Baker Winokur Ryder was dissolving and that high-ranking advertisers had moved to form their own bicoastal company, apart from parent BCW.