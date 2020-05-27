Robert Kraft tells Sean Hannity that he thinks soccer will be played this fall

%MINIFYHTMLf4d427a81bfb66ff188622a3974aea0413%

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league intends to start the regular season on time, while keeping concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic on his mind.

"We are preparing to play soccer this fall," Kraft said. "We are working hand in hand with our union. We believe we are developing protocols that will allow us in a safe way, taking care of our players and our staff first, and then of course the fans."

The Patriots would normally carry out team-organized activities in May, with a minicamp in June. Instead, the team has been conducting its off-season activities remotely as a result of the virus.

Last week, several clubs began reopening their facilities under the rules established by the league. Gillette Stadium remains closed.

With the closure of the league, Kraft has been active in the coronavirus relief efforts. The 78-year-old billionaire recently auctioned off his Super Bowl LI ring for more than $ 1 million as part of the "All In Challenge." Kraft said Tuesday that the highest bid was a Patriots fan who wants to remain anonymous.

Hannity also asked Kraft about the departure of quarterback Tom Brady, who left New England to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency.

"I have the privilege of having the best quarterback in the history of the league, in the first 100 years, and the best coach," Kraft said. "It has been a great joy to have this association for 20 years, we were able to keep them together."

In March, the Kraft family and Patriots published a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times to thank Brady for his contributions to the franchise over the past two decades.