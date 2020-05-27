"Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams were a game for everything,quot;: Ian Karmel in Up News Info "Game on,quot; and "The Late Late Show With James Corden,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML07c402ff0d43370acae71f8a89df7fe714% %MINIFYHTML07c402ff0d43370acae71f8a89df7fe714%

"Game On,quot; makes its Up News Info debut on Wednesday, and comedian and writer Ian Karmel still can't believe he had a chance to be on the show.

"The Late Late Show With James Corden,quot; writer joins actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and legendary tennis player Venus Williams on a hilarious and unpredictable game show.

"It's like an adult version of Double Dare or Legends of the Hidden Temple in a fun way," Karmel said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “There are these big obstacle courses and to begin with we had to jump off this platform 30 feet into the air. We were all in harnesses, but even taking that first step was scary. Fortunately, the harness held me up.

While there were many memorable parts of filming "Game On," Karmel says his favorite was having the opportunity to hang out and meet Gronkowski and Williams.

"Six episodes, I'm sitting there and chatting with Venus Williams like you would in any job," Karmel said. "It's one of those things where you have to slap yourself from time to time and say you're sitting with two of the greatest athletes of all time." Working with Gronk is insane because he is a 6 & # 39; 6 "giant Labrador Retriever puppy. He is so sweet, fun and so excited to do everything. Venus was a game to do everything, like walking on a tightrope and do sit-ups upside down. "

In addition to his work on "Game On," Karmel has been on "The Late Late Show,quot; since Corden came to Up News Info. In fact, he was the first writer hired for the nightly show. Karmel has loved the nighttime experience and is impressed by how great things have become.

"Getting to work on The Late Late Show with James Corden has been crazy for me," said Karmel. "I never thought I was going to be a writer. I stood up and was always used to being someone who was in front of the camera or the public. When I met Corden and saw everything he was capable of, I knew he wouldn't have a lot of opportunities to work with someone so he's so good at what he does. "

"Game On,quot; premieres Wednesday at 8pm EST / PST on Up News Info.