Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths from coronavirus; Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML41ae39af861adb29f6e0b034a5f2327914% %MINIFYHTML41ae39af861adb29f6e0b034a5f2327914%

– Riverside County health officials reported 113 new cases of the new coronavirus and three additional virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 7,252 cases and 306 deaths.

The three deaths reported Wednesday were women: one 59-year-old from Riverside, one 84-year-old from Riverside and one 89-year-old from Palm Desert.

The Riverside University Health System reported that 207 patients remained hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from 14, with 68 being treated in intensive care units.

%MINIFYHTML41ae39af861adb29f6e0b034a5f2327915%

The county also reported that 4,297 people have recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported 210 additional cases and seven deaths, for a total of 4,777 cases and 183 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 21 new cases Wednesday, with a total of 1,038 cases and 32 deaths. Of those cases, 771 have been recovered.

The county said 22 people remained hospitalized, 12 in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday night, 108,862 Riverside County residents had been screened, 56,130 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 22,923 Ventura county residents had been screened.