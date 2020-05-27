RHOA's Kandi Burruss: Nene Fuga definitely left the meeting because of Yovanna!

Nene Leakes walked away during the second part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting, and Kani Burruss says it was all over at Yovanna Momplaisir.

"She definitely left because of Yovanna. Let's be clear, regardless of how she and I argue or if we argue with someone else. She can definitely handle a discussion, let's be clear. She had already told the world she planned to read that day, it wasn't because she was arguing with us. In fact, the moment she got up to leave, we weren't even talking to her anymore, "Kandi told Up News Info.

"So it was nothing that happened at the time that made her get up and walk away. What happened was that Yovanna had posted a video on social media so that people would know she was about to come. And who was in her team told NeNe, or whatever she saw or whatever, and that was what made her get up and walk away. He didn't want to deal with her, "Kandi continued.

Yovanna appeared at the meeting after Nene's departure, and claimed that Nene asked her to record the ladies' conversations to get them dirty. She says Nene later tried to threaten her before the meeting, including sending a cease and desist and demanding that she erase anything that painted her in a bad way.