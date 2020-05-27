Home Entertainment RHOA's Kandi Burruss: Nene Fuga definitely left the meeting because of Yovanna!

RHOA's Kandi Burruss: Nene Fuga definitely left the meeting because of Yovanna!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Nene Leakes walked away during the second part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting, and Kani Burruss says it was all over at Yovanna Momplaisir.

"She definitely left because of Yovanna. Let's be clear, regardless of how she and I argue or if we argue with someone else. She can definitely handle a discussion, let's be clear. She had already told the world she planned to read that day, it wasn't because she was arguing with us. In fact, the moment she got up to leave, we weren't even talking to her anymore, "Kandi told Up News Info.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©