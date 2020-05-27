Research Results at Gabrielle Union AGT Output Revealed

NBC and America has talent the producers, Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, have announced the results of an investigation into the events surrounding Gabrielle UnionThe exit of the show.
In November, it was revealed that both Union and Julianne Hough He would not return for the 2020 season. The decision surprised many viewers as both judges had joined the series just a few months earlier. Just a few days later Variety released a report alleging that the Union had expressed concern over an "offensive,quot; prank allegedly made by Jay Leno. The outlet also published allegations of a "toxic culture on the show,quot;, including that Union and Hough had allegedly received "excessive notes on their physical appearance,quot; and that Union's hairstyles had allegedly been labeled "too black."
On Thursday, NBC and the AGT The producers said in a statement that, "Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a factor. taxpayer in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time. "
"The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract," NBC, Fremantle and Syco continued in part of the statement obtained by E! News. "NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We remain committed to having an inclusive environment for all associated with the show and to advocating AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television. "
In December, NBC and AGTProduction companies revealed that they were working with Union through their representatives to hear more about their concerns. The 47-year-old actress also said a "productive meeting,quot; was held and that she was able to express her "unfiltered truth." It was that month that an investigation was announced.
In their statement, NBC, Fremantle and Syco said they took Union's concerns "extremely seriously,quot; and that they "immediately hired an outside investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union."
"While the research has shown a general culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved," the companies said at one point.
Union also spoke Thursday in a new interview with Variety. She addressed some of the allegations, including the one against Leno. While Leno has not directly commented on the complaint, he told TMZ that "he really enjoyed working with Union." She did not comment on the allegation about her hair.
Union also discussed unpublished allegations, including one about Simon Cowell You smoke for it when you are "severely allergic,quot; to cigarette smoke.
"I couldn't escape," he told the publication. "I ended up sick for two months straight. It was a cold that lingered and turned into bronchitis because I couldn't shake it. It affected my voice, which affects my ability to do my job."
A Cowell spokesman said Variety "When he was directly informed of the smoking complaint during the first days of the season, his behavior changed immediately, and the problem never came up again."
To read her full interview, go to Variety.
The full statement from NBC, Fremantle and Syco can be read here.
(E! AND NBC are part of NBCUniversal).
%MINIFYHTMLfcd8090645a1799c263c777ab5eb335016%