Research Results at Gabrielle Union AGT Output Revealed

NBC and America has talent the producers, Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, have announced the results of an investigation into the events surrounding Gabrielle UnionThe exit of the show.

In November, it was revealed that both Union and Julianne Hough He would not return for the 2020 season. The decision surprised many viewers as both judges had joined the series just a few months earlier. Just a few days later Variety released a report alleging that the Union had expressed concern over an "offensive,quot; prank allegedly made by Jay Leno. The outlet also published allegations of a "toxic culture on the show,quot;, including that Union and Hough had allegedly received "excessive notes on their physical appearance,quot; and that Union's hairstyles had allegedly been labeled "too black."

On Thursday, NBC and the AGT The producers said in a statement that, "Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a factor. taxpayer in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time. "

"The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract," NBC, Fremantle and Syco continued in part of the statement obtained by E! News. "NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We remain committed to having an inclusive environment for all associated with the show and to advocating AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television. "