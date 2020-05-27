Record number of plovers nesting on Maine beaches

%MINIFYHTML6ea1ded8923c50505f3a9fe445d3be7313%

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) – A record number of pipe plovers nest in Maine so far this year, according to a Maine-based wildlife conservation organization.

Maine Audobon has detected 100 pairs and 61 active nests in the state, the Portland Press Herald reported Sunday. Last year, the group found a record 89 nesting pairs and 175 hatchling chicks. The number of endangered birds has increased in recent years.

Laura Minich Zitske, director of the organization's pipe plover project, said she attributes the population growth to partnerships between Maine Audubon and the state, as well as volunteers and peoples who have been working to protect the birds. There are now more than two dozen Maine beaches monitored by plovers, he said.

Not all nests are marked with signs and fences, so beach lovers should keep a certain distance from birds and their nests as beaches are reopened, experts said.