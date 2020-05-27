Rapper Houdini shot to death in Toronto

%MINIFYHTML68e5c5a49ee3e11f69e30607a029febc11%

Instagram %MINIFYHTML68e5c5a49ee3e11f69e30607a029febc12% %MINIFYHTML68e5c5a49ee3e11f69e30607a029febc12%

Meek Mill is one of the hip-hop stars who pays tribute to the fallen rapper who died at the age of 21 after he was shot in front of a hotel in downtown Toronto.

Up News Info –

Canadian rapper Houdini He has died at age 21 after being fatally shot in Toronto.

The up-and-coming hip-hop star was shot dead on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in front of a downtown hotel, and later died of his injuries.

A 27-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were also injured in the attack, but are expected to recover.

Toronto rapper partner Tony Yanez He confirmed the death of his friend, writing on Instagram: "I try and I can't stop the tears from falling …"

"I can't even find the words for a speech right now … YALL TOOK MY F ** KING N ** GA AND EVERYTHING I WANTED TO DO WAS LIVE !!!!!! #RIP Houdini 4 Ever!"

%MINIFYHTML68e5c5a49ee3e11f69e30607a029febc13%

He was also mourned by the rapper meek mill, who wrote: "AN OLD YOUNG WON WITH HAIR LIKE A RIPPED PERSON! PRAYERS BY HER SIDE!"

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders called the shooting "very brazen" and explained: "It turns out that the suspicious vehicle, based on the evidence we have at the moment, was waiting about forty minutes for another occupant to vehicle will arrive at your vehicle. " "

"When they did, the suspicious vehicle made a U-turn, got out and started shooting at this group of people," the British newspaper Daily Mirror reported. "There was a driver of the suspicious vehicle and we know that the shooter left the passenger side."

Houdini was one of Canada's most streamed independent rappers last year 2019, with 19.2 million views on Spotify. He is best known for songs like "Late Nights", "Myself" and "Backseats".