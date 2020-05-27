Ranveer Singh talks about his confinement with his wife Deepika Padukone



The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected everyone. Ranveer Singh is no different. The actor is devastated by the human suffering around him.. In an interview, he said: “I have been involved in this period of confinement in very different ways. In the first 2 weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then a month and a half, and now it's been 2 months. So, I have gone through several phases. Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, you read what's going on and it's a very bleak scene. It is disturbing, it is actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic for all of our brothers and sisters, not only in our country but around the world. "Ranveer was in no mood to engage with people on social media because to the pandemic. He says, "You know what the world is facing … it really weighs on you. So, I was going through my own process of wrapping my head around him, in a way that has an effect on you emotionally, mentally. I don't think I was ready to relate to anyone or anything in public. "

Since closing, the actor has remained positive. Hope that the positive side will appear soon for everyone. He says, "I'm going to stay home and make sure I use this time in the most positive way possible. Trying to be positive, trying to be optimistic, trying to find the positive side, trying to see the positive side of things. I also used this time to hibernate and experience the joy of doing nothing. There is also a charm to that. "

Ranveer was one of b-town's busiest stars before closing. He had no time to stop and relax given his hectic schedule. But now the actor is using the lock to rejuvenate. He says: “I must say before this, life was moving at a very frenetic pace. I felt like I was a hamster on a wheel, especially after Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy. My workload over the past year, year and a half increased to a level where I was teetering on a level of exhaustion. I have lived this period under the radar, off the grid as they say. He adds: “In a way, this period of blocking has been very opportune for me. This time I come to introspection, to concentrate on myself. As actors, you say that you are the player and you are the instrument, this body that we have, this mortal container that we have, we are the players and this is our instrument. So being able to focus on myself, being able to spend time with my wife has been really good. After we were married, it was very busy for both of us. So it has given us time to rediscover ourselves in a different way, to unite with each other. "