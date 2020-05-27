Ranveer Singh recalls the time his father questioned him about spending on Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship for more than five years before the duo married in 2018. During a live Instagram session with Indian soccer team captain Sunil Chetri, Ranveer Singh revealed some interesting details of the time when he used to do it. Date Deepika Padukone.

%MINIFYHTML676a1648dcc13f490bbbf821dadf23d412% %MINIFYHTML676a1648dcc13f490bbbf821dadf23d412%

The actor said: “I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. He knew that she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in courting her. So every time she came, there would be flowers. He would also take short trips if she was filming elsewhere. I remember my father once turning around and saying, & # 39; Do you realize how much money you are spending on flowers? & # 39; And I replied: & # 39; Laxmi ke avatar smash me faad ke aayenge (she will be an avatar of the goddess Laxmi and money will make it rain on us) ". If it is not two objectives, we do not know what it is!

%MINIFYHTML676a1648dcc13f490bbbf821dadf23d413%