Pump the brakes … Addison's flavor is not canceled, the event will practically happen – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Earlier this month, authorities announced that the Taste Addison 2020 was canceled, but there has been some kind of change.

Addison's flavor is going virtual.

In a statement, officials said, "While normally thousands of fun and food fans would have joined Addison Circle Park this weekend for Taste Addison, due to COVID-19 that cannot happen." But Addison was determined to share the festival fun with the fans, nonetheless. ”

The city has launched a virtual flavor of Addison, which will bring food deals, cocktail tips, music, and more, with content coming throughout the weekend beginning Friday, May 29.

Officials say, "This is a fun way for Addison to continue inviting guests to dine or serve meals from its more than 180 restaurants (more restaurants per capita than any US city) and encourages virtual events trend in a new and expanded way. "

Since its inception in 1993, Taste Addison It has earned a reputation for presenting an exciting collection of musical entertainment alongside a stellar food event showcasing the city's famous restaurant community.

The city It is nationally recognized for having more restaurants per capita than any other city in the US. USA

Click here for more information on the 17 restaurants participating in the Taste of Addison online festival.