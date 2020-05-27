Protests spark after video shows an attached punching woman in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML0788cf96f18b02af497b06b9786a9ada13%

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video hitting a black woman on the head multiple times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another deputy tried her husband after the couple allegedly rejected an order to leave the scene of a shooting.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said several officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, including the one seen in the video beating the woman, and an internal investigation is underway.

"There is absolutely no doubt, and no argument from me, that the images in the video are disturbing," Clayton said. "It merits a full investigation."

About three dozen protesters marched outside the sheriff's department headquarters, chanting things like "without justice, without peace,quot; after the incident in Ypsilanti Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit.

Authorities said agents took action against Sha'Teina Grady El and her husband, Dan Grady El, after they ignored an order to leave the scene of a shooting while officers formed a perimeter to hold community members. away from a possible shooter.

"We cannot continue to allow this," said Trische ’Duckworth, a protest organizer with the nonprofit Survivors Speak.

The protesters then met with Clayton in his office.

The sheriff's department was called to the scene by reports of 30 people arguing and shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 34-year-old firearm victim who required medical attention and several bystanders watching the scene, prompting a call to other police agencies for help.

In his statement, Clayton said his office is investigating the use of force against the Grady Els and their arrests. He says the sheriff's department is committed to sharing all the facts of the case with the public as it becomes available.

