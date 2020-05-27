Protesters block Highway 101 during rush hour over the death of George Floyd – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML503a8307f299e242a135660efbcc24f811%

Both sides of Highway 101 were blocked on Wednesday night by protesters who condemned the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died Monday while in police custody in that city.

Crowds gathered earlier in the center to criticize Floyd's treatment. The African American man was thrown onto the street by the knee of a police officer during the arrest. Despite his protests that he was unable to breathe, he was continually pinned down at the post and subsequently died.

Police say they resisted arrest, but the following video appeared to believe that the four Minneapolis police officers involved in that incident were fired and face criminal charges for Floyd's death.

Los Angeles protesters blocked the highway and reports indicate that at least one person was injured. A patrol car had broken windows.

The Floyd case has drawn national attention and sparked two nights of violent protests in Minneapolis.