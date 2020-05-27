Protesters at Hong Kong rally against China's tight grip

HONG KONG – Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong defied police orders on Wednesday when they took to the streets and gathered in shopping malls to express their outrage at the Chinese Communist Party's measures to reinforce control over the semi-autonomous region.
Riot police officers fired pepperballs at crowds in Central, a commercial district, at lunchtime, and approached people who attempted to protest in Causeway Bay, a commercial area. They rounded up groups of protesters and made them sit on the sidewalks behind the police lines.
The protesters had gathered to express their anger at Beijing's plans announced last week to enforce national security laws in the city and a bill under debate by the local legislature to criminalize disrespect for China's national anthem.
"I think maybe this is the last chance we have to fight," said Sheldon Liu, a 20-year-old college student who joined the march in Causeway Bay. "Of course, I hope that these laws are not passed, but I feel like it's impossible to stop it."
Beijing last week announced plans to enact national security legislation in Hong Kong in what critics say is its boldest attempt to assert control over the territory. On Sunday, thousands of protesters took to the streets in defiance of social distancing orders and clashed with police officers who fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and a water cannon at the The largest demonstration in the city in months. About 200 people were arrested.
Wednesday's protest was timed to coincide with the time city lawmakers were to debate legislation that would threaten a fine of up to approximately $ 6,500 and three years in prison for anyone found to be misusing or insulting the anthem. Chinese national, called "March of Volunteers,quot;.
Protesters had previously said they would protest outside the city's legislative chambers, but their plans were thwarted by police who deployed officers in large numbers in the area to prevent any unauthorized access.
At noon, the groups gathered to sing and sing at a mall in the Causeway Bay neighborhood. Police officers detained some as they took to the streets, but a few thousand others marched briefly along the main roads of Hong Kong Island.
They were received by the police, who sent them scattered through the side streets.
Protesters had also called a general strike on Wednesday to express dismay at the new national security legislation. Carol Ng, president of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, an umbrella group of pro-democracy labor groups, said that given the short notice, she expected the number of participants to be less than in strikes last year.
Instead, he called it "warming,quot; for future protest actions by unions and workers who saw the new national security legislation as a violation of the "one country, two systems,quot; policy that was intended to protect the state of Hong Kong within China.
"If you violate your agreement in the first place, do you think people will be silenced?" she said. "If you turn even harder on us, we will become even stronger and resist."
Although a similar national anthem bill entered into force in China in 2017, does not apply in Hong Kong. The former British colony maintains its own economic and legal systems and enjoys freedom of expression and other civic liberties not permitted on the continent. Many residents cherish those freedoms here, and sports fans in Hong Kong in recent years have turned their backs, booed, and even raised their middle fingers while playing China's national anthem in stadiums during international sporting events.
Resistance against symbols of Chinese power has only grown fiercer since protests that erupted last year following the proposal of other contentious legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The proposal was later withdrawn.
In a World Cup qualifying match against Iran in Hong Kong last year, thousands of soccer fans he booed loudly and turned his back on the stands as he played the Chinese national anthem. Hordes of fans repeatedly sang another song, "Glory to Hong Kong," which was written and composed anonymously and has since been widely adopted as the anthem of the protest movement. Other symbols of Beijing's power attacked by protesters last year include the official emblem at the Chinese government's main office in Hong Kong and the red and yellow five-star national flag of China.
Based on a 2017 decision by the legislature controlled by the Communist Party of China, the National People's Congress, Hong Kong is required to adopt its own version of the national anthem bill. But the city has so far been unable to pass a law, and Chinese officials and pro-Beijing lawmakers have accused the city's pro-democracy camp of Filibuster "malicious,quot; to prevent legislation like the anthem bill from reaching a final vote.
Pro-democracy lawmakers, in turn, have accused establishment lawmakers of illegitimately taking control of the committee in charge of considering the legislation. Twice this month, mounting tensions between the two camps resulted in fights between legislators. In one case, at least four pro-democracy lawmakers were dragged or dragged from the Legislative Council floor.
Passing the bill would amount to a significant, if largely symbolic, setback for rights activists and pro-democracy politicians who say the law could be used to further clamp down on freedom of expression.
"By criminalizing anything random considered an,quot; insult "to China's national anthem, authorities are taking a big step back from freedom of expression in Hong Kong," said Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch. "Preventing people from criticizing China's songs and symbols is the prelude to Beijing imposing a draconian national security law on the city."
Elaine Yu contributed reporting.