Protection agents. EPs in the final season debut tonight and what follows: Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT – This article contains details of tonight Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premiere of the seventh and final season.

EXCLUSIVE: "I mean that because this was our last season and because there was an underlying nostalgia, we really did it with stories," he says. Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Executive producer and co-showrunner Jeffrey Bell of the last season of the ABC superspy drama that started tonight. "I mean, we take risks. There are a lot of fun things we never would have tried on the show before and I'm really curious to see how fans respond to some of those bolder options. "

"There are some bold options, that's for sure," says a colleague. TO PROTECT. EP and co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen with a trail of no shortage of secrets to be revealed in her voice.

Back for its seventh and final season with tonight's 1931 episode "The New Deal", the Clark Gregg-directed Marvel series is set to go out on a journey through time worthy of a creation by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The Up News Info exclusively revealed last summer at Comic-Con that Season 7 would be the conclusion of TO PROTECT.s saga.

The first and last of Marvel's original small-screen efforts, TO PROTECT. picked up from last year and started season 7 with Gregg's agent Phil Coulson, now a somewhat confused model life lure of his once again dead being. Initially overwhelmed by the facts of his life, Coulson finds that the team represented by Jeff Ward, Chloe Bennett, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Elizabeth Henstridge faced their greatest dilemma: defeating the heartbreaking Chronicom and letting the evil incarnate of Hydra will form in the mid-20th century so the seeds of TO PROTECT. can be planted to save the world.

Add a cameo from a FDR who is not yet president, Patton Oswalt, as a pirate ancestor of his current character Koenig and some biases from the past and present, and you'll have a release for the last 13 episodes of the series, and hopefully more. Ming-Na Wen from what we saw tonight

Glancing at the ramifications of the season opener written by Kevin Tancharoen and the season of eras and surprises to come, I chatted with showrunners Bell, Maurissa Tancharoen and Whedon, along with former boss of Marvel TV and TO PROTECT. EP Jeph Loeb about bringing Marvel back into this pandemic era and bringing the show to an end, or not.

DEADLINE: Let's start with the season premiere of "The New Deal," set in 1931. We have time travel, we have a very different type of Agent Coulson, we have many ramifications, and we have this terrible philosophical and practical dilemma, which is to save TO PROTECT., you have to save Hydra. How did we get here, more than 90 years ago?

WHEDON As writers, we're trying to figure out what we're going to release that feels as exciting as everything we've already done, and there was only one thing left on the list, which is time travel.

So it is a great way for us to revisit TO PROTECT. story, the story of the show we did and a story of our characters. This starting point is back at the very origin of TO PROTECT., which is also the origin of Hydra. It's actually a reaction to Hydra, so we felt it was a good way to re-explore some of the things we've been talking about for six years.

BELL: Create a good conflict for our characters. It's a great drama, and that's how we got to that.

TANCHAROEN You know, it's what Mack (Henry Simmons) says in the opening of the season of making waves, not waves in the past. That's something you have to hold on to and try to stick to as you go through the season with time travel,

At this point, we are known that with each season we tend to reinvent how the show feels. We really live up to a challenge every year, and with the time travel aspect it really was something that every department had to sink into and that was a lot of fun for everyone. I think they did it all with great success.

WHEDON Yes, they were very excited, except they had no more budget. (Laughs)

BELL: With respect to TO PROTECT. Saving Hydra, we live in a morally complex world and TO PROTECT. You often have to do things that are a matter of whether you are doing more harm or more.

Also, the thought of having to save Hydra would just annoy our characters, which we like, and create great riffs between them. We are always looking for conflicts between the characters and each season we tend to start with the separate characters and put them together or the opposite. The thought of having to do this really puts our team at odds over how to move forward, as if you could shoot Hitler, why not shoot Hitler?

Another thing I want to say is that because this was our last season and because there was an underlying nostalgia, we really did it with stories. I mean, we take risks. There are a lot of fun things we never would have tried on the show before and I'm really curious to see how fans respond to some of those bolder options.

TANCHAROEN There are some bold options, that's for sure.

DEADLINE: In that sense, where will this final season take us?

LOEB: First off, look at it from a practical standpoint as we've been off the air for what seems like over a year since we came back with these characters. So I thought it was a very smart way for Jed, and Maurissa and Jeff devised as a way to quickly get people into things that you might have missed. At the same time, you don't necessarily need to know to understand what's going on, but technically what excites me about this season is also that it's an opportunity to do what the show does best.

DEADLINE: Which?

LOEB: Which is to reflect on humanity the best of humanity and the worst of humanity. You know, we hardly got the credit for the fact that seven years ago we dated this incredibly diverse cast. It is something that in recent years has become something with which the networks are very in tune, but again Jeff, Jed and Maurissa from the beginning said that they wanted a show that was similar to our culture, and that is where we have delivered at.

For this season, when you're doing time jumps in the past, you see that diversity, particularly in America, is no longer as smart or forgiving as it was before, or pretends to be now. So being able to see how each of these characters reacts to this world is also part of the fun of the show. Yes, we are going back in time but we are also going back in our own cultural history. Yes TO PROTECT. It can echo that, and one of our viewers can walk away and go, wow, that's what it used to be and start that kind of conversation, that's very exciting for me for the season.

DEADLINE: You ended last year, so clearly the current global health crisis will not be part of the TO PROTECT. swan song …

TANCHAROEN I think if we had still been working through this whole crisis, we would have addressed it in some way, because we address the issues, whether we address them directly or not, or we address them emotionally, or definitely metaphorically, by what we would have touched on.

At the same time, this is the Marvel brand. You know, there is the wish-fulfillment aspect, and so that offers a good kind of escape, so I think people will welcome people to watch this final season of the show because of what's going on in the world now.

LOEB: I've always said from the beginning that this is a show about a group of characters who either knew it or weren't looking for a family. They formed a family from this group. At a time when family is the most important thing, being able to see a show in which people take care of each other and need that interaction and that feeling of love, I think we are the right show for the right moment.

DEADLINE: In this first episode of the last season, there are many, I'll call them, cameos. There is a then Governor Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who has a great impression on Coulson. We also see Patton Oswalt back in a different role. How much do you want to weave this season in true history and in your own history?

WHEDON I would say that our focus was definitely our own story. Playing with the story is fun. That's part of the fun of going back in time. But part of this season's philosophy was that we had a season 5 that we thought was the end and we really focused on our characters and their feelings, and we felt they had a kind of emotional closure.

Now here we are doing it again.

So our focus this time was more on what we really want to see before this is over. What can we give to fans who feel rewarding and reward them for spending all this time with us? By spending all these years and paying attention to all the details, reliving our own story became part of it in a fun way, and we think that will be rewarding for the characters and also for the audience.

DEADLINE: Will we only see the time until the 1930s or will we see time travel this season through different eras as well?

TANCHAROEN Yes.

LOEB: I would say the poster will give you an idea of ​​that.

TANCHAROEN It is already a very heavy component of time travel and nostalgia. So I think that extends throughout this season, within our characters, within the feel of the show, within the things that they are experiencing and then just for us and the experiences of filming and creating this final season.

DEADLINE: We've already seen some spin-off rumors shot down before the final season began, but it's TO PROTECT. Did it really end after these 13 episodes?

LOEB: (Laughter) Has something really happened today?

BELL: Those issues are way above our pay grade, and with the new Disney + and with all the restructuring that Disney is doing with ABC and Marvel, those kinds of questions really are above what we have to say.

DEADLINE: I mean, Marvel and something you have a lot to say, are we going to stumble upon more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this final season, as you have in the past few years?

WHEDON Let's run into something.

LOEB: (Laughter) Yes, we will run into something.

BELL: Something will definitely happen.

DEADLINE: Whatever happens in these latest episodes, the series' endings are hard for everyone to achieve, from big shows to under-the-radar series. Unlike many, you have planned this, you literally had two additional seasons that you didn't think you were going to have. So are you satisfied with how TO PROTECT ends?

LOEB: Much more. I get to be the first audience type and it's been a lot of fun to see what these three have done and the amazing writing staff. The incredible journey in which we have been taken, and to be honest, some things that have gone well for us, and that has been a joy.

WHEDON Part of doing a show is a puzzle and part of it is a game and you're working with people you've known for a long time to try to create something good. Then when you get to the end, there is a bit of pressure to get it right. Here, I think it is safe to say that all of us feel that the audience will feel what we wanted in the end and we will be satisfied with the end.

I also think the excitement of having one last season and knowing it's the end is strong. I think that leads to the episodes and leads to the story and the performances, and everything. So, we are happy with it and we are really happy to visit it again while we see it, because we finished it a while ago. (Laughs)

DEADLINE: Is that perspective so different now from when you were doing it?

WHEDON Well, obviously, there are things you could always spend more time or money on, but I would say we don't regret how it was. Yes, you can always come back, but I feel like when they closed the set and knocked them down, and the stages were empty, we had a good feeling of completion.