Priyanka Chopra's mother was upset by the limited guest list for Nickyanka's wedding

Since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were privately married, it is a new trend for our B-town couples to have an intimate and private wedding ceremony and then to have a great wedding reception. Priyanka Chopra's and Nick Jonas's wedding which was held in 2018 in Jodhpur was an intimate affair with only 200 guests invited.

%MINIFYHTMLc656a897421fad8a580ed37a69531e0614% %MINIFYHTMLc656a897421fad8a580ed37a69531e0614%

When Priyanka Chopra appeared on Hollywood's favorite and famous chat show Ellen DeGeneres, she spoke about her dream wedding, which the chat host correctly said was nothing less than a royal wedding. Speaking about the festivities, Priyanka Chopra said on the show that there were only 200 people and that by Indian standards they were far inferior. She added that she said her mother Madhu Chopra was upset with her as she was unable to call her group of friends.. "For an Indian family and an Indian wedding, that's at least. My mother was so upset with me the whole time. She said, 'I need to have another party for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not? Invite My jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser? So it was a complete conversation, "said the actress on the show.

%MINIFYHTMLc656a897421fad8a580ed37a69531e0615%

Now we can fully believe it, Indian weddings are known for their large crowd, so we can understand Madhu Chopra's complaint. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, however, had a Wedding reception in Mumbai, in December 2018. Where he had fun and even shook a leg with Deepika Padukone in her popular song Pinga.

Priyanka and Nick They are currently quarantined together in Los Angeles and share multiple photos on their social media accounts to keep their fans updated on them.