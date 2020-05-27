Pritam Chakraborty's father, Prabodh Chakraborty, dies

Ace Music Composer Pritam Chakraborty's father, Prabodh Chakraborty, passed away. Sunday at the age of 86. Prabodh Chakraborty had been fighting a battle against Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease for more than two years. He was in the hospital for the past three months. The last rites of Prabodh Chakraborty were carried out on Sunday in Amboli with the presence of close relatives.

Prabodh Chakraborty was an insurance agent and also taught light music on western instruments to young children. Pritam received his first musical training from his father and learned to play the guitar while in school.

On the labor front, Pritam Chakraborty recently worked with the director. Kabir Khan for '83 and will also compose music for Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha.

