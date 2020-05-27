President Trump alludes to the Republican Governor who murdered the former staff member!

President Donald Trump went online Tuesday after he appeared to accuse Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough of murdering a former aide.

The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found at the Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Congressional office in Scarborough on July 20, 2001. Scarborough was reportedly not in Miami at the time of his death. , but in Washington.

But Trump still seems to believe he committed a crime.

"When are you going to open an unsolved case on the matter of the psychopath Joe Scarborough in Florida? Did he escape the murder? Some people think that. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn't it obvious? What is happening now? A total nut job! "He tweeted.

"So many unanswered and obvious questions, but I won't mention them now!" he tweeted on May 26. "Will the police finally do it?"

Scarborough has dismissed Trump's claims as "unfounded."

Twitter is rejecting the dead woman's family's request to remove the tweets. ""

"We deeply regret the pain these statements and the attention they attract are causing the family," said Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio, according to ABC. "We have been working to expand the features and policies of existing products so that we can more effectively address things like this in the future, and we hope to have those changes soon."