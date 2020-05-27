President Trump alludes to the Republican Governor who murdered the former staff member!

Bradley Lamb
President Donald Trump went online Tuesday after he appeared to accuse Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough of murdering a former aide.

The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found at the Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Congressional office in Scarborough on July 20, 2001. Scarborough was reportedly not in Miami at the time of his death. , but in Washington.

But Trump still seems to believe he committed a crime.

