President Donald Trump is angry after Twitter issued a warning in his posts for this reason.

President Donald Trump is currently in the middle of a war with Twitter, and he is not sure that he will be victorious.

On Tuesday, the former reality star turned to the social media channel, where he once again made unsubstantiated claims about the vote by mail.

Trump shared the message after he was angered by the announcement by California lawmakers to send ballots to registered voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots are much less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, ballots will be falsified and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed. The California Governor is sending ballots to millions of people, anyone … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump wrote: “THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, and ballots will be falsified and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, to anyone … "

He later added: "… living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, they will get one. Next, the professionals will tell all these people, many of whom have never thought to vote before, how and why who to vote. This will be a rigorous election. No way! "

Twitter involved Trump by inserting a blue fact check exclamation mark symbol into individual tweets.

Clicking on the warning symbol, Twitter users land on a CNN data check that says, "Trump makes an unsubstantiated claim that mail ballots will lead to election fraud. On Tuesday, President Trump made a series of claims about possible voter fraud after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an effort to expand California mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. These claims are baseless, according to CNN, Washington Post and Others: Experts say mail ballots are seldom related to voter fraud. "

A furious Trump lashed out at the warning tag in a series of tweets.

He wrote: “@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 presidential election. My statement in the mail ballots, which will lead to corruption and massive fraud, is said to be incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN. and Amazon Washington Post … "

He went on to say: "… Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"

He is mocking Trump on social media for his behavior.

One person said, "Don't you know it was a fraudulent election? Is it 2020? Why can't they create a damn voting app or website?"

Another commenter stated: "He is only manipulated because he is not in his favor …… … look."

This voter wrote: “He chooses to talk about this instead of George being killed. We're going to vote for Drumpf, period. Stop trying to find ways to stay. Pack me ish … "

Ad

Some say Trump is going to use this free speech battle to rally the base.



Post views:

0 0