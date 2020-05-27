Porsha Williams sparks pregnancy rumors with this video

Porsha Williams managed to spark pregnancy rumors with a new video she shared on her social media account. Check it out below and see if you notice a hit too!

‘As if it were a,quot; real "TikTok-er hahaha You see this work! TikTok: @ pjmomma @lodwill @… .ummmm 👉🏾👈🏾 Thanks @rmaxclothing for my hoodie! Ors ’Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha's sister Lauren Williams jumped in the comments and said, "NP2 wins every time, but I think we are pulling our weight."

Someone else said, & # 39; but Lauren looks like she's really been dancing all her life❤️❤️! & # 39; And another follower posted this message: I'm doing the same as my niece is teaching me all the latest tik toks lol go ahead, pjmomma, she's still not playing with you all! That's my girl! & # 39;

Many fans said that Porsha is definitely pregnant again. Someone said this about her sister: "Lauren, you better move your hips like a snake … I see you boo!"

Another follower said: todos Get it all! @ porsha4real I see you stepping up! tik tokkin you to but off off "and a follower said," Damn, she's going crazy next to "Phatty Girl,quot;! Or maybe she's asking! "

Someone else said: Me I love it! Keep posting them here, please, so you don't have to do a Tiktok lmao, "and another commenter posted this message:" Meanwhile, PJ is running his business deep down hahaha. "

Apart from this, Porsha posted a couple of new photos on her social media account in which she is together with her sister, Lauren Williams. The two are twinned, and fans can't get enough of these ladies.

‘These quarantines bother me and my friend! hahaha We miss everyone but I'm glad we have each other #familyiseverything 👯‍♀️ @lodwill #twinning Thanks @ ablessing2u2 for my fabulous shirt ❤️ I love you ", Porsha captioned her post.

Fans raved about the sisters in the comments.



