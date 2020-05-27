Police shoot suspect who allegedly approached officers with weapons in Hayward – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – A man in his 60s is in hospital Wednesday after a Hayward police officer shot him, police said.

Officers responded at 12:44 p.m. after someone called to tell them that there was a suspicious person near Bahama and Sleepy Hollow avenues. Callers said that a motorcyclist was chasing a person and knocking on doors in the area.

Officers located the man. An officer shot the man after he approached officers with a gun, according to police.

The shooting is the second shooting involving officers in Hayward in so many weeks. Last week, a man in his 20s died in a shooting.

Hayward police have not released the names of any of the men who shot.

